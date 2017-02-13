Seeing the snowy city on a motorcycle

As of this morning, the National Weather Service in Gray was reporting only 14.5 inches of snow in Portland. That’s a lot of frigid fluff but a far cry from the two feet predicted.

I’m not complaining.

After I dug my motorcycle out of a drift next to the house, I decided to tool around the city and see what could be seen. There weren’t many cars on the road but the streets were pretty clear. A fair number of folks were venturing forth, shovels in hand, trying to locate their sidewalks. I applaud them.

Stay safe out there.