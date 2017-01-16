It’s a far cry from sitting on a bucket, in the frozen middle of a windswept pond, waiting for a flag to pop up on your trap. It’s kind of luxurious. It’s warm and fun. It’s hardly like ice fishing at all.

I’m talking about winter smelt fishing at one of the half-dozen establishments that rent smelt camps by the tides on the Kennebec River and its tributaries.

On Saturday night, me and a gang of friends fished the rising tide at Jim’s in Bowdoinham. We didn’t catch our limit but we snagged enough to eat — and drank enough beer — to have some fun.

I brought my cameras and grabbed some fun footage to make a video with my cronies in the Half Moon Jug Band. I’d had the chorus to this song in my head for a few years but I just got around to finishing it a couple weeks ago. Just in time.

Up the Kennebec River, past Merrymeeting Bay

Down the Abagadasset ’round Bowdoinham way

In a shack with a hole, sittin’ out on the ice

Singing, “Here fishy, fishy, come take a bite?”

Smeltin’, its wicked cold

Smeltin’, feels like 10 below

Smeltin’, put a stick of wood in the stove

Were goin’ smeltin’ this Saturday night

Were goin’ smeltin’ this Saturday night Were going smeltin’ out on the ice

Were going smeltin’ cause they fry up nice

Were going smeltin’ take my advice

And go smeltin’ this Saturday night, oh baby Theyre just itty bitty fish only bout yay long

Swimmin up on the tide and then theyre gone

I’ll bring the cornmeal, you bring the beer

If we catch a bunch we can cook ‘em right here

Smeltin’, in the middle of the night

Smeltin’, might get a little tight

Smeltin’, yeah you got that right

Were goin’ smeltin’ this Saturday night

Were goin’ smeltin’ this Saturday night 12 lines in the hole, hope theyre on a run

But you never can tell, we might get none

I hope we catch more than we did last year

If we get skunked at least we still got the beer

Smeltin’, in the old ice shack

Smeltin’, I brought an 18 pack

Smeltin’, might never come back

Were goin’ smeltin’ this Saturday night

Were goin’ smeltin’ this Saturday night