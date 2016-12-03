These musicians wish you a very bari Christmas

Christmas music in Portland sank to a new low on Saturday. But judging by the tapping toes and toothy grins, people couldn’t be happier about it.

An ad hoc herd of baritone saxophone players, led by Jason Ward of Rustic Overtones fame, rumbled and hummed out a batch of melodious seasonal tunes in Post Office Park around noon. Christmas shoppers flocked and listened as almost a dozen shiny horns deliveredsome good cheer while hovering somewhere near the sonic realm of two octaves below middle C.

Baritone saxophones are not the lowest sounding, or largest, sax in the family, but theyre still pretty low. Most of them weigh in at over 20 pounds and approach four feet in length, too.

Ward, who teaches music at St. Dominics in L/A, brought the group together through Facebook. He did the same last year. Amongst the group were students from Deering High School, Mt. Ararat Middle School and at least one retired band teacher.

Next Saturday, they plan on congregating somewhere in downtown Freeport and doing it all over again.

