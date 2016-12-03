These musicians wish you a very bari Christmas

Christmas music in Portland sank to a new low on Saturday. But judging by the tapping toes and toothy grins, people couldn’t be happier about it.
An ad hoc herd of baritone saxophone players, led by Jason Ward of Rustic Overtones fame, rumbled and hummed out a batch of melodious seasonal tunes in Post Office Park around noon. Christmas shoppers flocked and listened as almost a dozen shiny horns deliveredsome good cheer while hovering somewhere near the sonic realm of two octaves below middle C.
Close to a dozen baritone saxophones play an hour-long holiday concert in Portland’s Post Office Park on Saturday. The group of rumbling horns attracted a crowd and has plans to appear Dec. 10 in downtown Freeport. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Jason Ward (right) and Parker Kenyon talk between tunes at an hour-long holiday concert in Portland’s Post Office Park on Saturday. The nine piece band consisted only of baritone saxophones. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Baritone saxophones are not the lowest sounding, or largest, sax in the family, but theyre still pretty low. Most of them weigh in at over 20 pounds and approach four feet in length, too.
Passersby watch as nine baritone saxophones rumble through an hour-long holiday concert in Portland’s Post Office Park on Saturday. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Donna Gronros of Waldoboro plays her baritone saxophone in an hour-long holiday concert in Portland’s Post Office Park on Saturday with nearly a dozen other bari saxes. The rumbling sax summit was the brainchild of Jason Ward, who teaches high school music and plays in Rustic Overtones. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Ward, who teaches music at St. Dominics in L/A, brought the group together through Facebook. He did the same last year. Amongst the group were students from Deering High School, Mt. Ararat Middle School and at least one retired band teacher.
Next Saturday, they plan on congregating somewhere in downtown Freeport and doing it all over again.
Paul James (from left) Bethany Billinger and Bryan Billinger watch listen to nearly a dozen baritone saxophones rumble through a set of Christmas tunes in Portland’s Post Office Park on Saturday. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Jason Ward (right) leads nine baritone saxophones in an hour-long holiday concert in Portland’s Post Office Park on Saturday. Ward, who plays with Rustic Overtones and teaches high school music, billed the event a baritone sax summit. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Erin Billinger, 13, shuffles her music while playing with eight other baritone saxophones in Portland’s Post Office Park on Saturday. The summit of baritone saxes was organized by Jason Ward. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Jason Ward (from right) leads Parker Kenyon, Lynn Kinney and nearly a dozen other baritone saxophones in an hour-long holiday concert in Portland’s Post Office Park on Saturday. Ward, who plays with Rustic Overtones and teaches high school music, billed the event a baritone sax summit. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
