Spose drops new tune and one-take video filmed in Portland

Wells rapper Ryan Peters, better known to Mainers as Spose, released a new single this morning called “All You Need is You.” It’s accompanied by an impressive video directed by Portland filmmaker Jay Brown. It was all shot in one, long take — with no cuts or editing.

“Spose saw the video portraying his story coming up as an independent artist and showcasing his journey, starting from nothing, to making it to where he is today,” said Brown in an email to me this week. “We shot the video, barging Pleasant Street right next to downtown Portland, with upwards of 50 people on deck helping out.”

The song features cameos by Cam Grooves and J Spin. It’s also got copious adult language and references to smoking weed. So, beware.

The song was also released as a single on iTunes this morning.

Spose self-released his first album, “Preposterously Dank,” in 2007 and got on the national charts in 2010 with his song “I’m Awesome.”

